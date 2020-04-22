Ultimately, governors will be the ones lifting stay-at-home orders. Here's what the National Governors Association is advising.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brutus A Harris As states reopen, what does that mean for domestic travel? https://t.co/9xJbnXsoUU 2 hours ago MikeofBoston As states ease social distancing orders, what does that mean for domestic travel? https://t.co/xpIGqlTQzO 2 hours ago Gettravelbooking As states ease social distancing orders, what does that mean for domestic travel? https://t.co/pmU0Dp5IY7 https://t.co/Xg8JJ8eh3e 3 hours ago Robin Preston RT @LEX18News: The model projects that Kentucky should not ease restrictions until June 8 or later. Only nine states should ease restrictio… 3 hours ago RTV6 Indianapolis Only nine states, the model projects, should ease restrictions on or before May 15: Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, M… https://t.co/C9bYkBiPgA 5 hours ago Una Vox RT @voxdotcom: Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are set to become some of the first states to ease social distancing guidelines. Her… 5 hours ago Vox Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are set to become some of the first states to ease social distancing guideli… https://t.co/1wkCTbsXJ4 5 hours ago Rehman khan @ashyjkhan Trump said Kemp's decision violates the phase 1 guidelines the White House announced last week that rec… https://t.co/C7iugncZUl 5 hours ago