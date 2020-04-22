Global  

Happy birthday, Prince Louis! Palace releases photos of youngest royal Cambridge, who turns 2

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Prince Louis of Cambridge is spending his birthday in quarantine with his family. His parents released five new pictures of the 2-year-old toddler.
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Happy Birthday Prince Louis!

Happy Birthday Prince Louis! 01:03

 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared new photos of her second son on the Kensington Royal instagram account to celebrate his second birthday

KatieSchneide20

Katie Schneider @KensingtonRoyal Such a handsome little guy! Happy 2nd Birthday, Prince Louis! I hope your day is full of fun and celebration! ❤️🎂🎉 2 minutes ago

Esha13027453

🍀Esha Mukherjee🌱 @KensingtonRoyal This is lovely❤ Happy birthday Prince Louis🎂🎈 2 minutes ago

parktiffy203

tiff RT @KatesRangers: Since it is officially 23rd April- Happy Birthday, HRH Prince Louis of Cambridge! ❤️ https://t.co/zufm8dQau4 2 minutes ago

parktiffy203

tiff RT @loveforcambridg: Wishing a super happy 2nd birthday to our adorable little Prince Louis 🥳🎈🎂 Enjoy your special and fun day (thank you f… 3 minutes ago

marerow

Marilyn Fuller @PHarry_Meghan A “Happy Birthday, Prince Louis” would have been nice! 5 minutes ago

Weltschmerz_xx

Σελήνη⚡️ RT @RoyalFamilyITNP: Happy 2nd Birthday to Prince Louis! From royal balcony debuts to adventures at Chelsea Flower Show, it's been a busy y… 5 minutes ago

AzMybeck

Cindy Miraglia @KensingtonRoyal So cute! Happy Birthday, Prince Louis! Happy Birth Day to Duchess Kate! 6 minutes ago

calvinwburford

Calvin Burford Happy 2nd Birthday Prince Louis!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 https://t.co/9iPI1xyUt7 8 minutes ago

