Happy birthday, Prince Louis! Palace releases photos of youngest royal Cambridge, who turns 2
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Prince Louis of Cambridge is spending his birthday in quarantine with his family. His parents released five new pictures of the 2-year-old toddler.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared new photos of her second son on the Kensington Royal instagram account to celebrate his second birthday
