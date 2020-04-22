Global  

HHS official says he was fired because he opposed drugs Trump touted as coronavirus treatment

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Rick Bright called for an investigation, saying "science – not politics or cronyism - has to lead the way" on coronavirus.
News video: Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug

Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug 00:39

 Rick Bright is the former director of the key US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. The agency is charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Bright says he was ousted because of his views on hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19...

