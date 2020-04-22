Expert claims reprisal for opposing virus drug Trump touted Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of a government agency combating the coronavirus pandemic alleged Wednesday that he was ousted for opposing politically connected efforts to promote a malaria drug that President Donald Trump touted without proof as a remedy for COVID-19. Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said in […] 👓 View full article

