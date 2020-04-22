Global  

Porsche driver took photos of horrific crash scene which killed Victoria Police officers, police allege

The Age Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The driver of a black Porsche involved in the deadly Eastern Freeway crash in which four police officers were struck and killed allegedly took photos of the scene before fleeing on foot and then sharing the graphic images with friends.
Tweets about this

delmaclifton

💧Delma Clifton RT @MrDTJames: So did I hear that right?? The Porsche driver took photos of the scene and has posted them to Facebook? 1 minute ago

p_pappa

Peter The Porsche driver should be hung, prior to running off he took photos of the crash and posted to social media. Makes you want to vomit. 3 minutes ago

srbconsulting1

SRB123 How fucking tragic that accident in Vic last night, but what a scumbag is the driver of the Porsche - apparently to… https://t.co/xwf0WOt1Mr 4 minutes ago

BlackDouglas

🌱🐨💧🐨🐨🐨 Helen McAfee - Save the Darling! Eastern Freeway crash Melbourne: Porsche driver ‘took photos of scene before fleeing’ https://t.co/MnPtaZVw31 5 minutes ago

CorinnaSladey

EssentialCrin🥂💕🚜🏇💎 RT @jameshancockABC: The Porsche driver took photos at the scene before he ran off and loaded them onto Facebook. He is a 41yo man with an… 5 minutes ago

amouni_CPT

Amouni_CPT RT @3AW693: Sickening. New details have emerged about the despicable Porsche driver, including the horrifying news that he took photos at… 5 minutes ago

jonobates

Jonathon Bates @JoeBloggd3 @RobHel14 @natashamitchell @VictoriaPolice The Porsche driver is the victim?! A person who stopped and… https://t.co/8wFushHIij 6 minutes ago

JaydeCotic

Jayde Cotic 🚨 RT @10NewsFirstMelb: Police say the driver of a Porsche, who was pulled over for speeding before a truck fatally struck four police officer… 6 minutes ago

