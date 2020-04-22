Global  

Harvard Won't Take Coronavirus Relief Money After Trump's Criticism

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The university said it did not request $8.6 million in federal aid and would not apply for it.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: Businesses will have to 'return' 'inappropriate' funds

Trump: Businesses will have to 'return' 'inappropriate' funds 00:43

 Ahead of Tuesday's possible vote on additional stimulus funding for small businesses in Congress, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said companies inappropriately awarded relief funding may have to return that money.

