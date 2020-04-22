Global  

Vegas mayor draws critics’ ire over remarks about reopening

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada officials condemned comments Wednesday by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman after she called for casinos and other non-essential businesses to reopen and suggested the city could serve as a test case to measure the impact during the coronavirus pandemic. One local official called her comments “reckless and dangerous” and another […]
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman's interview with Anderson Cooper goes viral

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman's interview with Anderson Cooper goes viral 02:04

 NEWS: CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman earlier today and the interview is going viral.

