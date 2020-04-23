NFL draft’s virtual aspect during coronavirus shutdown as compelling as teams and players

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Yes, when the first round begins Thursday night I'll be interested to see where players land and who winds up in Seattle. But I'm equally intrigued by how networks will pull this off as a telecast, how general managers and their staffs will communicate, and how this will be communicated to millions of people.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Virtual Workouts For NFL Players, Draft Prospects

Virtual Workouts For NFL Players, Draft Prospects 02:32

 Current players can’t go to their NFL facilities to train, so they all are trying to stay in shape at home as best they can. But many are still getting help from professional trainers. CBS 2's Megan Mawicke reports.

