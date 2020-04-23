Global  

Billionaire Kerry Stokes exempted from strict quarantine rules after arriving in Perth from Aspen by private jet

The Age Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Media mogul Kerry Stokes and his wife arrived two weeks ago in their private jet and went straight to their riverfront mansion in Perth's billionaire suburb of Dalkeith after being granted an exemption by police.
