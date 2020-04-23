Global  

More U.S. states make plans to reopen; California holds firm

Reuters India Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
More states in the U.S. South and Midwest signaled readiness on Wednesday to reopen their economies in hopes the worst of the coronavirus pandemic had passed, but California's governor held firm to sweeping stay-at-home orders and business closures.
