Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump disagrees with Georgia's push to re-open economy

Trump disagrees with Georgia's push to re-open economy

Reuters India Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he strongly disagrees with Georgia's aggressive push to re-open its economy in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying it's "just too soon" to lift some restrictions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HillReporter

HillReporter.com Trump Says He 'Strongly' Disagrees With Georgia's Economy Reopening https://t.co/Qr8RtB8jfH 14 seconds ago

AnuAnzu

Anu Anzu RT @ktbenner: Pres Trump has backed himself into a rhetorical position where he both publicly disagrees with Georgia Gov. Kemp's decision t… 26 seconds ago

gaytangarz1

Garzs RT @Yamiche: Wow. President Trump says he told Georgia Gov Kemp he disagrees "very strongly" with his decision to reopen portions of the s… 29 seconds ago

onit123

Gretchen RT @MattWalshBlog: Trump originally said we had coronavirus under control, then said never mind we need to lock down, then said never mind… 1 minute ago

richgraves

Rich Graves @RobSenate Could be the wildest news cycle since 2016, & that's saying A LOT: Trump disagrees with Georgia's decisi… https://t.co/CniwedteLq 3 minutes ago

MrsCorntortilla

ChrissyChris⌚ RT @kaitlancollins: Wow. Trump says he told Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp he disagrees with his moves. "But at the same time, he must do what he… 3 minutes ago

waltjesseskylar

Breakbadname RT @WayneDupreeShow: Trump wants the country to reopen, safely. So he's at odds with Gov. Kemp's tactics here. Tell me what you think? http… 3 minutes ago

tgmondalf

Latex Records / Venus Aeon You know you're an idiot when not only the nation disagrees with you for not following the science and data but eve… https://t.co/dbgt7ogCKj 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.