Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > A seaside Irish village adopts Matt Damon during the coronavirus

A seaside Irish village adopts Matt Damon during the coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
On Easter, while on her afternoon stroll, Irish novelist Denise Deegan realized she still had not yet called her mother. “Hello” she said cheerily into her phone. “Hello,” a man on the street replied. Looking at the man’s face, she realized the voice belonged to actor Matt Damon. Living through a pandemic already had her […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.