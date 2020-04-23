Italian cruise ship in Japan has 48 coronavirus cases

Nearly 50 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Japan's Nagasaki have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concern about the strain on the city's hospitals if conditions worsen for those infected.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Eve Sullivan RT @MSNBC: Italian cruise ship docked in Japan confirms 48 coronavirus cases. https://t.co/u7nr6u5PDG 4 seconds ago patti doyle-bedwell RT @Rover829: TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Nearly 50 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Japan's Nagasaki have test… 1 minute ago #PPE4NHS #StayHomeSaveLives #TESTTESTTEST RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Japan faces new Covid-19 outbreak on Italian cruise ship docked in Nagasaki. Costa Atlantica reports 14 new cases… 5 minutes ago chanjora RT @malaymail: Italian cruise ship in Japan has 48 Covid-19 cases | Malay Mail https://t.co/GAgigPLhuH 16 minutes ago bill reid RT @SalemJakes: Japan faces new Covid-19 outbreak on Italian cruise ship docked in Nagasaki. Costa Atlantica reports 14 new cases of coron… 16 minutes ago Malay Mail Italian cruise ship in Japan has 48 Covid-19 cases | Malay Mail https://t.co/GAgigPLhuH 18 minutes ago Kevin Hall Italian cruise ship in Japan confirms 48 coronavirus cases #SmartNews https://t.co/hyhhDAIvUW 31 minutes ago Ladi Sonuga Italian cruise ship in Japan confirms 48 coronavirus cases - https://t.co/YBBGeulQjl 32 minutes ago