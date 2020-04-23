Global  

Italian cruise ship in Japan has 48 coronavirus cases

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Nearly 50 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Japan's Nagasaki have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concern about the strain on the city's hospitals if conditions worsen for those infected.
