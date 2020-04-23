Global  

Virus warnings for Ramadan as some pandemic shutdowns ease

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — The world inched toward a new phase in the coronavirus crisis on Thursday, as some countries like Vietnam and New Zealand with few new cases moved toward ending their pandemic shutdowns while others like Singapore and Japan were doubling down on measures to prevent a surge in infections. Like the U.S., many […]
