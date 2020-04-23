'Heroic' police officers killed in Eastern Freeway crash named as Australians pay tribute Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The four officers killed in a horror freeway crash have been named as Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King, and Constable Josh Prestney. 👓 View full article

