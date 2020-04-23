Global  

Justin Herbert’s 2 brothers serve as his spotters, receivers

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020
Like every other NFL draft prospect, Oregon QB Justin Herbert found himself scrambling when the coronavirus outbreak forced school closures and stay-at-home restrictions across the country. In his garage a mile from Autzen Stadium, where the Eugene native set passing records for the Ducks, Herbert has continued his daily weightlifting regimen along with hour-long throwing […]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Clay Travis thinks the Dolphins will be the team to draft Justin Herbert

Clay Travis thinks the Dolphins will be the team to draft Justin Herbert 03:58

 Justin Herbert is one of the top QB prospects of this draft and Clay Travis expects the Miami Dolphins to select him.

