Small-town banks scrambled to provide federal loans, outpacing national lenders

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
It was heartening "realizing that the work I was doing was so much bigger than myself and has a lasting impact on so many people," said one employee of a small bank. She worked federal loans from a kitchen table, with her kids occasionally refilling her coffee cup.
