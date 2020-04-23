Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Exclusive: China plans to boost state reserves with U.S. crops amid coronavirus - sources

Exclusive: China plans to boost state reserves with U.S. crops amid coronavirus - sources

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
China is preparing to buy more than 30 million tonnes of crops for state stockpiles to help protect itself from supply chain disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic and make good on pledges to buy more U.S. crops, three sources told Reuters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: State leaders debate plans for reopening Michigan's economy

State leaders debate plans for reopening Michigan's economy 01:34

 State leaders debate plans for reopening Michigan's economy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DigantRai

ದಿಗಂತ್ ರೈ | Digant Rai | जय श्रीराम RT @avarakai: What! Now, China is sucking food grains from across the world & stockpiling it. They'll sell it later to us at a premium. D… 15 seconds ago

JessyPapan

Jessy RT @Reuters: Exclusive: China is preparing to buy more than 30 million tonnes of crops for state stockpiles to help protect itself from sup… 11 minutes ago

kimberly_kucera

Kim Kucera RT @jeffgiesea: China's on the offensive in food supply https://t.co/sM356taLgu https://t.co/KPhzIsOAeb 16 minutes ago

pradeepkhs

Pradeep RT @avarakai: @rameshnswamy Tweeted already. Re-sharing. https://t.co/y4G3LdaiLj 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.