Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > RCMP give new details on timeline of manhunt for N.S. shooter

RCMP give new details on timeline of manhunt for N.S. shooter

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Police confirmed Wednesday that the gunman acted alone in his weekend rampage, and that RCMP were in the process of preparing a public alert when the gunman was killed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeleneShaw17

CREPE SUZETTE RT @CanArm2011: Arrogance and stupidity. A province wide alert would have informed the public and offered valuable info to officers from lo… 3 minutes ago

MBrownLeafFan

Martin Brown RT @CBCNS: RCMP give new details on timeline of manhunt for N.S. shooter https://t.co/XLbSpG0ApE https://t.co/Vqfq3m3ftF 21 minutes ago

CBCNS

CBC Nova Scotia RCMP give new details on timeline of manhunt for N.S. shooter https://t.co/XLbSpG0ApE https://t.co/Vqfq3m3ftF 1 hour ago

CanArm2011

Smartacuss Arrogance and stupidity. A province wide alert would have informed the public and offered valuable info to officers… https://t.co/XKf7IAXPMI 1 hour ago

sidontae

Siddy N.S. gunman was killed as we prepared alert: RCMP https://t.co/S5sNT8rKpe 4 hours ago

geno_genius

𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖆 https://t.co/5TT99YfLTg Make anyone feel better? @CBCAlerts @NBCNews @CBSNews @ABC @CNN @cnnbrk @MSNBC @YahooNews 5 hours ago

SedlarVera

Vera Sedlar Wagner RCMP give new details on timeline of manhunt for N.S. shooter https://t.co/SbaRMxdjQQ. Alert… https://t.co/TFE0HCXzCb 6 hours ago

pammustard

PamMustard RT @LiseLasalle: A tweet instead of an alert?? N.S. gunman was killed as we prepared alert: RCMP https://t.co/VAlxYRmyyB 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.