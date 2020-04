Recent related news from verified sources RCMP give new details on timeline of manhunt for N.S. shooter Police confirmed Wednesday that the gunman acted alone in his weekend rampage, and that RCMP were in the process of preparing a public alert when the gunman was...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



Canadian police say gunman acted alone in killing 22 people TORONTO (AP) — A gunman acted alone in waging a weekend rampage that killed at least 22 people across northern and central Nova Scotia, Canadian police said...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this