Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world April 22

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is co-ordinating with provinces and territories about how to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic — but said each will make its own decision, given their different circumstances. Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Around the World in 90 Seconds - April 21, 2020

Around the World in 90 Seconds - April 21, 2020 01:44

 Ghana tests drones to speed up COVID-19 testing and Germany cancels its famed Oktoberfest. Here are your coronavirus headlines from around the world.

