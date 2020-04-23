Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Li Zehua: Journalist who 'disappeared' after Wuhan chase reappears

Li Zehua: Journalist who 'disappeared' after Wuhan chase reappears

BBC News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Li Zehua was chased and detained in the virus epicentre, before being sent to "quarantine".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

emdeedeedd

Mohamed Didi Li Zehua: Journalist who 'disappeared' after Wuhan chase reappears "A Chinese journalist who was chased and then d… https://t.co/8drZnDzRbX 1 minute ago

kenkmaki2

ken-_k-_maki Li Zehua: Journalist who 'disappeared' after Wuhan chase reappears https://t.co/oiJKLXEakt 2 minutes ago

bfchild66

Belfast Child Li Zehua: Journalist who 'disappeared' after Wuhan chase reappears https://t.co/rCxqzTn7th 5 minutes ago

lkafle

Lava Kafle BBC News - Li Zehua: Journalist who 'disappeared' after Wuhan chase reappears https://t.co/jHUyanRY55 6 minutes ago

chenontario

PolarBear RT @nytimes: The citizen journalist Li Zehua disappeared in February after documenting the outbreak in Wuhan. On Wednesday, he reappeared i… 7 minutes ago

ScottCosten

Scott Costen Li Zehua: Journalist who 'disappeared' after Wuhan chase reappears. https://t.co/l87CF3IH6c 13 minutes ago

Vincent19352398

Vincent's 🤘 RT @TheresaAFallon: Li Zehua: Journalist who 'disappeared' after Wuhan chase reappears. Do his comments sound a bit like the “Mandarin Cand… 18 minutes ago

Little80058715

 BBC News - Li Zehua: Journalist who 'disappeared' after Wuhan chase reappears https://t.co/YJGq4KpcRt 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.