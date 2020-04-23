Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > St George's Day 2020: how the dragon-slayer became the patron saint of England

St George's Day 2020: how the dragon-slayer became the patron saint of England

Telegraph.co.uk Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomaszLisPiano

Tomasz Lis RT @NationalGallery: 🐲 Happy #StGeorgesDay! Saint George taming then slaying a dragon is one of the most fantastic saints‘ legends of the M… 3 seconds ago

smiffy1062

Lesley Smith RT @NovusTeaUK: Happy St Georges Day! #stgeorgesday #St George #dragon #besafe #bekind https://t.co/Pa5Qmvb817 5 seconds ago

TheKarmiDance

Karmolade RT @EEmerson14: Saint George killing the dragon, depicted on #military flags of the #HellenicArmy. #army #Greece https://t.co/H202FmVO68 10 seconds ago

MikeOmegaX

MikeOmegaX @TomCampbell What a glorious Thursday and on St George’s day too!!! Good ol st George eh Tom? ... well he killed a… https://t.co/D8NLzMFCIa 12 seconds ago

BusterAtPlaza

Buster🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 MORNING ALL AND FUCK THAT DRAGON, NO SURRENDER ST GEORGE IS OUR DEFENDER 17 seconds ago

AlbertAlex2522

Alex Albert @BorisJohnson_MP St George just liked eating Turkish Delights. That’s why we have Turkeys at Christmas too. Turkey… https://t.co/q6MNnbnOfC 18 seconds ago

C86

Matt Lyon George and the Dragon #tbt Refresh of an old design from 2016. Happy St. George’s Day 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/7S1k3x1Cpi 32 seconds ago

YLuvSh

william sutton RT @last_of_england: Today is St George's Day. Here he is dispatching the dragon on the Flemish parish chest of about 1450 at Southwold, Su… 39 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.