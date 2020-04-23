Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dearness allowance of central govt employees put on hold till July 2021 in wake of COVID-19 crisis

Dearness allowance of central govt employees put on hold till July 2021 in wake of COVID-19 crisis

DNA Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The move will affect around 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajaydubeyiofs

Ajaydubey RT @PTI_News: Finance Ministry freezes increment on dearness allowance, dearness relief for central govt employees, pensioners 46 seconds ago

ThalaVisaka

Visaka Raaja RT @KanchanGupta: Dearness Allowance for Central Govt employees and Dearness Relief for Central Govt pensioners will remain frozen till Jul… 3 minutes ago

Kmp35591875

Kmp RT @the_hindu: “The additional instalments of #DearnessAllowance and Dearness Relief due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, shall also… 8 minutes ago

beeenat

bee nat Govt freezes DA of employees https://t.co/zSLU7fK9oZ 11 minutes ago

Motilalmistry5

मोतीलाल मिस्त्री(भा.ज.पा) RT @ANI: Addl installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to central govt employees & Dearness Relief (DR) to central govt pensioners, d… 11 minutes ago

WIONews

WION As per sources, the combined savings on account of freezing of these instalments of DA and DR to central government… https://t.co/X9mc6Srofp 16 minutes ago

FOBDoda

Field Outreach Bureau Doda (J&K) RT @PIBSrinagar: Dearness Allowance of Central Govt Employees and Pensioners freezed at current rates til July 2021; however, DA at current… 19 minutes ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees And Dearness Relief (DR) To Pensioners Frozen Till July 2021… https://t.co/cvnyvksAb5 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.