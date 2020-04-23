From the Archives, 1995: Pies, Dons split honours in Anzac Day classic Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The 1995 Anzac Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon ended spectacularly in a draw. The record crowd exulted in the heroics of Magpie Saverio Rocca who kicked nine goals. 👓 View full article

