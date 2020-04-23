Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Professor accused of taking flammables into cathedral dies

Professor accused of taking flammables into cathedral dies

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A college instructor who was accused last year of carrying gasoline and lighters into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York has died, his lawyer said. Marc Lamporello died by suicide April 17, attorney Christopher DiLorenzo told the Daily News on Wednesday. Lamporello had been released from a secure psychiatric hospital last […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YourFox18

Fox 18 KLJB Professor accused of taking flammables into cathedral dies https://t.co/I5jUAh0ZxX 13 minutes ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News Professor accused of taking flammables into cathedral dies https://t.co/ENA77U3lka 18 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Professor accused of taking flammables into cathedral dies https://t.co/SRIAmO9zkZ 43 minutes ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun A college instructor who was accused last year of carrying gasoline and lighters into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Ne… https://t.co/Crh0qpsvSt 44 minutes ago

bowethery

Bo Wetherby "Professor Accused of Taking Flammables Into Cathedral Dies" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/JCE5eFdOP8 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.