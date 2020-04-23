Professor accused of taking flammables into cathedral dies Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A college instructor who was accused last year of carrying gasoline and lighters into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York has died, his lawyer said. Marc Lamporello died by suicide April 17, attorney Christopher DiLorenzo told the Daily News on Wednesday. Lamporello had been released from a secure psychiatric hospital last […] 👓 View full article

