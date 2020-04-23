Lebanon’s currency crashes amid financial turmoil, virus Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s currency continued its downward spiral against the dollar on Thursday, reaching a new low amid financial turmoil in the crisis-hit country compounded by the coronavirus outbreak. The currency crash came as hundreds of Lebanese – most of them wearing face masks but few keeping a safe distance – crowded outside money […] 👓 View full article

