Lebanon’s currency crashes amid financial turmoil, virus

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s currency continued its downward spiral against the dollar on Thursday, reaching a new low amid financial turmoil in the crisis-hit country compounded by the coronavirus outbreak. The currency crash came as hundreds of Lebanese – most of them wearing face masks but few keeping a safe distance – crowded outside money […]
