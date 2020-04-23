Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother dies of coroanvirus

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

BOSTON (AP) — The oldest brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Donald Reed Herring, has died from the coronavirus, the senator said Thursday. The former Democratic presidential candidate said her brother died Tuesday evening. He spent his career in the military after joining the U.S. Air Force at the age of 19 and was “charming and […] 👓 View full article

