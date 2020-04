Recent related videos from verified sources Smithfield Foods in South Dakota Is Now America's Largest COVID-19 Hotspot



The state's health department says that 518 employees at the meat processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago Smithfield meatpacking plant shuttering ‘indefinitely’



The world's biggest pork processor, Smithfield Foods, said on Sunday it will shut a U.S. plant indefinitely after dozens of employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources South Dakota eyes Smithfield plant reopening as U.S. issues meatpacking guidance South Dakota's governor on Monday said she hopes Smithfield's Sioux Falls pork processing plant can reopen soon, a day after U.S. labor regulators urged the meat...

Reuters 19 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this