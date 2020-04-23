Global  

Rolling Stones release a song that ‘resonates’ these days

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times. The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven “ Living in Ghost Town ” on Thursday. “I’m a ghost/Living in a ghost town/You can look for me/But I can’t be found,” sings […]
