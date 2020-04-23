Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet

Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned on Thursday that he has ordered his forces to potentially target the U.S. Navy after President Donald Trump’s tweet the previous day threatening to sink Iranian vessels. Iran also summoned the Swiss ambassador, who looks out for America’s interests in the country, to complain […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Threatens Iran, Says Military Will “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats If They Harass U.S. Ships

Trump Threatens Iran, Says Military Will “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats If They Harass U.S. Ships 00:45

 President Trump taking to Twitter threatening Iran, writing that the U.S. Navy is instructed to “shoot down and destroy any and all Irainian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.” Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LynWinbourn

linda (Lyn) Winbourn-Sanchez Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/uISxpl1tRe he has no i… https://t.co/HPGmeNxYbj 2 minutes ago

susiemillermac1

[email protected] RT @JaySekulow: Radio: BREAKING: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander threatens US Navy https://t.co/j3y8QV9POI 3 minutes ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser Iran Guard commander threatens U.S. Navy after @realDonaldTrump tweet https://t.co/T3EdKs4o4P https://t.co/E7Z6J3OXEB 4 minutes ago

Amberzma

Amberzma Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet https://t.co/9E5Jv4PLTH 6 minutes ago

DanleePrice1

Dan lee Price Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet - ABC News https://t.co/CcAAGHKGlL (via @ABC)...Iran you w… https://t.co/XAFe2D8526 8 minutes ago

gnrdown

Lucio A. Muñoz Misle RT @orlandosentinel: Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet that ordered to destroy Iranian vessels https://t.co/Ple2uRR9… 9 minutes ago

orlandosentinel

Orlando Sentinel Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet that ordered to destroy Iranian vessels… https://t.co/mX8FQw26Rz 11 minutes ago

MichaelRikon

Michael Rikon Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet (from @AP) https://t.co/idZpbg3xDF 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.