Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Buccaneers QB Tom Brady mistakenly enters stranger's home in Tampa

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady mistakenly enters stranger's home in Tampa

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Bucs QB Tom Brady planned to pick up playbook material from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich but walked into the wrong house, surprising owner.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Tom Brady caught working out

Tom Brady caught working out 00:20

 Even if you're Tom Brady - you can get in trouble for ignoring the Stay at Home order. Brady was cited for working out in one of the Tampa's parks, which are all closed.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.