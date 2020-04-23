Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully hospitalized after fall and is 'resting comfortably' Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, 92, was hospitalized after a falling in his home on Tuesday. He is "resting comfortably," the Dodgers tweeted.

