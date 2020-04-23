Global  

Rolling Stones release their first new song in eight years, Living In A Ghost Town

BBC News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Living In A Ghost Town was started before the coronavirus pandemic and completed in lockdown.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: The Rolling Stones release new music in isolation

The Rolling Stones release new music in isolation 01:06

 The Rolling Stones took to social media to announce a new track 'Living In A Ghost Town' that they finished whilst in isolation.

