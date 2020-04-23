Global  

Cardinals kicker Gonzales inks 1-year deal to stay with team

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kicker Zane Gonzalez has signed a one-year contract to stay with the Arizona Cardinals. The 24-year-old Gonzalez was a restricted free agent and was offered a one-year tender in March. He was open to shop for other offers but ultimately re-signed with the Cardinals in a deal announced Thursday. Gonzalez’s agent […]
