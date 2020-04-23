'We can't let his evil turn us into hateful people,' says daughter of Mountie slain in 1996 Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The weekend rampage in Nova Scotia that left 22 dead, including an RCMP officer, brought back painful memories for the family of the first Mountie murdered in the province. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this