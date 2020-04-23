Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Conservative leadership candidate under fire for asking whether top pandemic doctor 'works for China'

Conservative leadership candidate under fire for asking whether top pandemic doctor 'works for China'

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Conservative leadership candidate Derek Sloan is facing an angry backlash after he suggested Canada's chief public health officer is working for China and should be fired for giving bad advice to the government on the COVID-19 crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wrikent3500

wrikent3500 RT @CBCPolitics: Conservative leadership candidate under fire for asking whether top pandemic doctor 'works for China' https://t.co/9chBnJS… 2 minutes ago

IrenesTweeting

Irene™ 𓅓 This POS IS nothing but a hate filled racist, blaming anyone of Asian heritage for this pandemic. There’s a job at… https://t.co/QGjsqDrqpD 6 minutes ago

DSchafflik

Dietmar Schafflik Conservative leadership candidate under fire for asking whether top pandemic doctor 'works for China'… https://t.co/hjG2h5vjFH 19 minutes ago

SilverPenny4

Silver Penny Andrew Scheer's refusal to answer questions about the political views of one of his MPs is totally reminiscent of h… https://t.co/kqmiggpxZJ 20 minutes ago

karenpaulscbc

Karen Pauls Conservative leadership candidate under fire for asking whether top pandemic doctor @CPHO_Canada 'works for China'… https://t.co/IindRZaGDp 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.