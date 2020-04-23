Conservative leadership candidate under fire for asking whether top pandemic doctor 'works for China' Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Conservative leadership candidate Derek Sloan is facing an angry backlash after he suggested Canada's chief public health officer is working for China and should be fired for giving bad advice to the government on the COVID-19 crisis. 👓 View full article

