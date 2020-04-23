The Saskatchewan government's five-phase plan to reopen the province is set to begin on May 4. The plan, which was unveiled Thursday by Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, will guide the province as it restarts its economy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this JC Boucher RT @LindsayTedds: Dear male politicians. If your five point plan does not address child care spots in phase 0, your five point plan is buil… 42 seconds ago Jane Cronin #COVID-19 in Sask: Five-phase #plan to reopen province set to begin May 4 | CBC News https://t.co/IpUTKRohz1 3 minutes ago Matthew Iwama COVID-19 in Sask: Five-phase plan to reopen province set to begin May 4 | CBC News https://t.co/0zJCsW9DmZ 7 minutes ago Shiny Happy Media COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: Five-phase plan to reopen province set to begin May 4 https://t.co/rESFpTYgoZ 8 minutes ago Dr Lindsay Tedds 🌈👼🏻🥑🍸🇨🇦🇬🇧🚴‍♀️🏳️‍🌈 Dear male politicians. If your five point plan does not address child care spots in phase 0, your five point plan i… https://t.co/7J3BAxg7OA 11 minutes ago Ian Landy Interesting plan - esp with daycares/schools opening in many other jurisdictions to look after kids (we prefer when… https://t.co/0OvednpDkI 14 minutes ago Meraphetamine So before childcare is back, you’re sending people back to work? Please explain to me how that will not unfairly pe… https://t.co/GyUXCnyOCk 36 minutes ago UManitoba Soil Ecology Group Saskatchewan with 27% more COVID-19 cases sets out its plan to re-open, where is Manitoba's plan? Sask: Five-phase… https://t.co/9YlQ4l0W9P 39 minutes ago