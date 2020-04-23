Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: Five-phase plan to reopen province set to begin May 4

COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: Five-phase plan to reopen province set to begin May 4

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The Saskatchewan government's five-phase plan to reopen the province is set to begin on May 4. The plan, which was unveiled Thursday by Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, will guide the province as it restarts its economy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jcboucher1

JC Boucher RT @LindsayTedds: Dear male politicians. If your five point plan does not address child care spots in phase 0, your five point plan is buil… 42 seconds ago

janeccronin

Jane Cronin #COVID-19 in Sask: Five-phase #plan to reopen province set to begin May 4 | CBC News https://t.co/IpUTKRohz1 3 minutes ago

MatthewIwama

Matthew Iwama COVID-19 in Sask: Five-phase plan to reopen province set to begin May 4 | CBC News https://t.co/0zJCsW9DmZ 7 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: Five-phase plan to reopen province set to begin May 4 https://t.co/rESFpTYgoZ 8 minutes ago

LindsayTedds

Dr Lindsay Tedds 🌈👼🏻🥑🍸🇨🇦🇬🇧🚴‍♀️🏳️‍🌈 Dear male politicians. If your five point plan does not address child care spots in phase 0, your five point plan i… https://t.co/7J3BAxg7OA 11 minutes ago

technolandy

Ian Landy Interesting plan - esp with daycares/schools opening in many other jurisdictions to look after kids (we prefer when… https://t.co/0OvednpDkI 14 minutes ago

MyMeraphetamine

Meraphetamine So before childcare is back, you’re sending people back to work? Please explain to me how that will not unfairly pe… https://t.co/GyUXCnyOCk 36 minutes ago

soilecologyUMan

UManitoba Soil Ecology Group Saskatchewan with 27% more COVID-19 cases sets out its plan to re-open, where is Manitoba's plan? Sask: Five-phase… https://t.co/9YlQ4l0W9P 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.