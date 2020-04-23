Court declines to unseal video in shooting of Indiana judges Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with shooting and wounding two judges during a fight outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant lost a bid to have surveillance video and other evidence unsealed. Marion Superior Criminal Court Judge Shatrese Flowers on Wednesday denied Brandon Kaiser’s motion to dismiss a protective order that sealed testimony and evidence […] 👓 View full article

