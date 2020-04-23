Global  

New York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday a preliminary survey found that nearly 14% tested positive for antibodies against the novel coronavirus, suggesting that as many 2.7 million New Yorkers may have been infected with the disease.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York Officials Lay Out Plans For Testing, Tracing The Coronavirus

New York Officials Lay Out Plans For Testing, Tracing The Coronavirus 02:27

 State and city leaders say testing and tracing the coronavirus is at the forefront, and to make that happen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is teaming up with former mayor Mike Bloomberg; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

