Purdue transfer Haarms heading to Brigham Young

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech. Haarms posted an image of himself in a BYU uniform on Instagram with “Committed” written at the bottom. He will be eligible to play basketball immediately. “No words can express how excited we are to welcome Matt […]
