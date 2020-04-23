Global  

Donald Reed Herring, Brother of Elizabeth Warren, Dies From Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Mr. Herring, 86, was “charming and funny, a natural leader,” Ms. Warren wrote.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Died From COVID-19

Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Died From COVID-19 00:32

 Sen. Elizabeth Warren confirmed her oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, died after testing positive for coronavirus. According to Business Insider, Herring was 86 years old and a 20-year veteran from the U.S. air force. Warren said: “It is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or...

