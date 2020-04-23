U.S. coronavirus deaths top 49,000, averaging 2,000 lives lost a day: Reuters tally Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 49,000 on Thursday as the number of lives lost in April rises by an average of 2,000 a day, according to a Reuters tally. 👓 View full article

