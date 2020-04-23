New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

A preliminary survey of New York state residents found that nearly 14% of those tested had antibodies against the novel coronavirus, suggesting that some 2.7 million may already have been infected, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. 👓 View full article

