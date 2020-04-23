Trump thinks report on Kim Jong Un illness was incorrect

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threw more cold water on reports earlier this week that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill, but declined to say if he had been in touch with officials there.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Trump Says Report About Kim Jong Un's Health Was 'Incorrect'

Trump Says Report About Kim Jong Un's Health Was 'Incorrect' 01:10

