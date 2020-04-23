U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threw more cold water on reports earlier this week that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill, but declined to say if he had been in touch with officials there.

You Might Like

Tweets about this David Alexander Trump thinks report on Kim Jong Un illness was incorrect https://t.co/Eo8q7HliIy 5 minutes ago ツジセイゴウ Trump knows something. What was written in the Letter from Kim ? Trump thinks report on Kim Jong Un illness was in… https://t.co/zVIhgHXclT 5 minutes ago Devdiscourse Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un https://t.co/I159wM4qhD 9 minutes ago Ground News "Trump thinks report on Kim Jong Un illness was incorrect" Covered by 8 sources incl @YahooNews (Left) @Reuters (Ce… https://t.co/URx9Uw0QdR 10 minutes ago Liberal Resistance Trump thinks report on Kim Jong Un illness was incorrect https://t.co/sSchwZi8Qz https://t.co/1ixDJUXM6C 14 minutes ago Kyodo News | Japan President Donald Trump says a recent U.S. media report implying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be seriously… https://t.co/suea3HS2iz 18 minutes ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Trump thinks report on Kim Jong Un illness was incorrect: U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threw m… https://t.co/Z4iP6wVXLr 27 minutes ago ちゃっぴ RT @4xInsight: TRUMP SAYS HE THINKS REPORT ON KIM JONG UN'S HEALTH INCORRECT 31 minutes ago