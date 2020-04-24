Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threw more cold water on reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill, but declined to say if he had been in touch with officials there.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump thinks report on Kim Jong Un was incorrect

Trump thinks report on Kim Jong Un was incorrect 02:07

 On Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump criticized what he called "incorrect" reports on Kim Jong Un's health, but declined to say if he had been in touch with Kim or other North Korean officials. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mjbtimes

MJB Times Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un https://t.co/9i5P5qgKbt 9 minutes ago

iNews24

iNews24 Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un [RTR https://t.co/PAsS0ZftbF] 10 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: #Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un #News" #StayHomeSaveLives: https://t.co/LNIeHZSTLv 12 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un https://t.co/sAGpoVo88z https://t.co/KCYTOZ7pFE 19 minutes ago

nmitch

Mitch's Muse Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un https://t.co/MomUtd7X42 23 minutes ago

monkeyface__

🕊️Coastalvixen🕊️ #HeWillKillUsAll #Seniors RT @choonsikyoo: Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un (Reuters) https://t.co/K0dMcP5d3I 24 minutes ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un (Reuters) https://t.co/K0dMcP5d3I 24 minutes ago

TabberAnn

Tabetha Taylor RT @Reuters: U.S. President Donald Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un https://t.co/wkHZkuseKe @steve… 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.