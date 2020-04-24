Global  

‘Parks and Recreation’ cast reunites for fundraising special

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The original cast members of “Parks and Recreation” are getting back to work for a coronavirus-related fundraising special. Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman and Adam Scott are among the sitcom’s stars to be featured in the half-hour special airing 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, April 30, on NBC. The […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Charity Special

‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Charity Special 01:14

 ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Charity Special NBC recently announced that the cast of their beloved show, ’Parks and Recreation,’ would soon be reunited for a charity special featuring an “all-new story.” According to the show’s co-creator, Mike Schur, the April 30 episode...

