Cincinnati Bengals select LSU QB Joe Burrow with No. 1 pick in 2020 NFL draft

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Cincinnati Bengals went the obvious route with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft by selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Whitlock: The hometown hero that makes sense for the Bengals is not Joe Burrow, it's Chase Young

Whitlock: The hometown hero that makes sense for the Bengals is not Joe Burrow, it's Chase Young 02:16

 Jason Whitlock makes the case for why the Cincinnati Bengals should draft Chase Young instead of QB Joe Burrow.

