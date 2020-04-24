Global  

Lions select Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah in NFL draft

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Detroit Lions selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah in the NFL draft Thursday night. Detroit went into the opening round desperately needing to help a defense that ranked No. 31 in the league last season. The Lions were expected to take Okudah or linebacker Isaiah Simmons if they didn’t trade out of the high […]
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah plays for his late mother

Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah plays for his late mother 01:06

 Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah plays for his late mother. Brad Galli has more ahead of the NFL Draft.

