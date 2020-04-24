Giants take OT Andrew Thomas with No. 4 overall pick

The New York Giants added a security blanket for their two most recent first-round picks by taking offensive tackle Andrew Thomas of Georgia with the fourth pick in the NFL draft. Thomas started 41 games for the Bulldogs in three seasons, the last 26 at left tackle. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was considered the most complete […]

