Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Giants take OT Andrew Thomas with No. 4 overall pick

Giants take OT Andrew Thomas with No. 4 overall pick

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The New York Giants added a security blanket for their two most recent first-round picks by taking offensive tackle Andrew Thomas of Georgia with the fourth pick in the NFL draft. Thomas started 41 games for the Bulldogs in three seasons, the last 26 at left tackle. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was considered the most complete […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Andrew Thomas NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Giants Rookie

Andrew Thomas NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Giants Rookie 03:31

 Andrew Thomas NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Giants Rookie

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mike_NYY

Mike NY Giants Select Andrew Thomas! (Who should they take in the 2nd & 3rd r... https://t.co/ES4oD2uRuS 33 minutes ago

Jizzernaut

FF PrognosisNegative @maafla1 @Jean83604749 @RichCimini Yeah I like the pick. I wanted the Giants to trade back (to like 8 or 9) and tak… https://t.co/4P1KT4rbVn 1 hour ago

Barack0bqma

mitch RT @BobbySkinner_: We looked at OT’s on Tuesday and I explained why Andrew Thomas is OT #1 and why the Giants should take him at 4! https:/… 1 hour ago

njdotcom

njdotcom NFL Draft 2020: Giants take Georgia OT Andrew Thomas No. 4 | Instant analysis as Dave Gettleman bags top lineman… https://t.co/V1ohar2qML 1 hour ago

TZelly4

Trevor Zellweger RT @geoffschwartz: Giants take Andrew Thomas. I’m a tad surprised. Solder moves to RT. Thomas needs some work with his hands, but has outst… 2 hours ago

Giants

New York Giants Andrew Thomas ready to take on NFL's best Read ⤵️ 2 hours ago

GovSherazKhan

Sheraz Khan When it comes to Nate Solder, he is almost certain to be benched before or during the upcoming season. The… https://t.co/a6znuPnY20 2 hours ago

mjfsteeler

Mike Foster RT @dlolley_pgh: Giants take Andrew thomas, OT, Georgia at 4 #Steelers #dkps 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.